Sunday, September 28, 2025
Browns Face Steep Odds Ahead of Sunday’s Game

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off their first win of the season.

It was their first win in eight games dating back to last season, and it came against a Super Bowl contender.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t done much to help the team’s odds ahead of their next game.

According to team insider Brad Stainbrook, the Browns only have an 18 percent chance of taking down the Detroit Lions on the road on Sunday.

It’s the second consecutive game in which their odds of winning are below 20 percent.

Also, for the second week in a row, they’re 9.5-point underdogs.

Of course, on paper, it’s hard to disagree with that.

If anything, the Lions are also a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and they should be favored over almost every other team in the league, especially at home.

That’s not to say that the Browns can’t win this matchup.

Cleveland’s offense is a work in progress, to put it lightly, and Joe Flacco’s play will be crucial again for this team’s success or lack thereof.

Even so, we’re talking about a team with one of the best – if not the best – defenses in the entire game.

We’ve seen crazier things happen.

This is the National Football League, and anybody can beat anybody on any given Sunday.

The Browns should’ve been 2-1 instead of 1-2 by now, and they’ve shut down every single running back they’ve faced so far.

It won’t be easy, and it may not be pretty, but teams don’t win football games just because they’re better on paper.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation