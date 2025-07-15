Browns Facing New Layer Of Uncertainty With Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns face mounting complications with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins following his arrest on domestic battery charges.

An arrest report reveals that Judkins allegedly punched his girlfriend in the mouth with a closed fist, leaving visible bruising on her chin area.

The incident ultimately resulted in Judkins’ arrest and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Broward County, Florida.

The situation has taken another troubling turn with concerns over his contract status adding another layer of uncertainty.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson highlighted the growing complications during a recent appearance on The Ken Carman Show.

“This contract situation with this means he could be in limbo, and end up missing valuable training camp time for multiple reasons. In these situations, the NFL begins investigating immediately. The team obviously begins investigating immediately, and they will just have to trust what they see. Maybe that will take care of itself in the legal system, [but] we don’t know, at this point. Certainly, him not being under contract adds a layer of mystery and potential complications in terms of him being on the field,” Jackson said.

"This contract situation with this means he could be in limbo, end up missing valuable training camp time for multiple reasons." 🚨 @AkronJackson with @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on the situation around #Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/xXcmeySEuD pic.twitter.com/N6vCVjPQxv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 14, 2025

Judkins was released on a $2,500 bond, but the ripple effects are just beginning to surface.

He remains unsigned, joining several second-round picks still in limbo as negotiations stall over guaranteed money.

His projected rookie contract sits at $11.4 million across four years, but this recent incident could affect his contract.

It might depend on the outcome of the NFL’s investigation, which could trigger action under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

A six-game suspension is standard for first-time physical conduct violations.

With rookies scheduled to report soon, Judkins was expected to compete for the starting position following Nick Chubb’s departure.

Now, his rookie season and the Browns’ draft decision face heavy scrutiny.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Reveals Backup Plan At RB