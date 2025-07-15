Browns Insider Reveals Backup Plan At RB

The Cleveland Browns are facing a bit of a crisis.

Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins was just released on a $2,500 bond, but that won’t be the end of the story.

Judkins was arrested in Florida on a battery and domestic assault charge, and he could face further discipline from the league under the Personal Conduct Policy.

With that in mind, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot considered all the options to start for the Browns if Judkins is forced to miss time with a suspension.

In her latest column, she predicted that the Browns would turn back to Jerome Ford to be the primary ball-carrier, with rookie fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson as the change-of-pace, third-down back:

“As for what the Browns will do if they must be without their lead back for any length of time, they currently have four other running backs on the roster in fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson, 2024 leading rusher Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., and Ahmani Marshall, an undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State,” Cabot wrote. “Ford, who led the Browns with 565 yards rushing yards last season and tied Chubb with three TDs, can serve as the workhorse back in Judkins’ absence if necessary, with Sampson mostly providing the third-down changeup. The Browns can also add to the pile if needed.”

Sampson has the upside to be a starter, but the Browns seemingly took him to have a complementary role behind Judkins.

It would make sense for them to give him an extended look and an opportunity to prove that he can also be a bell-cow back.

Then again, given his upside, plus Ford’s NFL experience, perhaps what Cabot said would be the safest and wisest bet.

The league is reportedly gathering more information about Judkins’ situation.

Just like the other 29 second-round picks, the former Ohio State standout has yet to sign his rookie contract with the Browns, so, technically, he’s not an NFL employee at the moment.

Still, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which he doesn’t face a suspension, considering what other players in similar situations have dealt with in recent years.

