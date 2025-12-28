Browns Facing Tough Weather Conditions For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are used to playing in some hostile conditions, especially at this time of the year. That’s the beauty of playing at Huntington Bank Field.

As pointed out by Kimberley A. Martin on X, that will be the case again on Sunday.

It’s pouring rain, and it’s expected to continue through kickoff.

Greetings from Huntington Bank Field where the weather is …. gross 😩☔️ It’s pouring right now, and the rain may continue through kickoff. Real feel temp: 27 degrees.#herewego #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/8idpc79a4m — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 28, 2025

Some might believe these are not ideal conditions to play football, and they might be right, but that’s just a part of being in the AFC North. It’ll be snowy, rainy, muddy, and tough. That’s just the way it is.

That’s also why so many fans are against the idea of playing in a dome. The weather has always been a factor in Cleveland, and it should give the home team an edge over the opposition.

Of course, that’s a two-way street; as other fans believe that playing indoors will be better for the show and for the overall product. To each his own.

The Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers as 3.5-point home underdogs. They can spoil Mike Tomlin’s team’s season by taking them down, forcing them to play for the division in the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers are also used to playing in these types of conditions, and the cold weather shouldn’t be an issue for Aaron Rodgers, who spent most of his career at Lambeau Field. Still, anything can happen in divisional games.

