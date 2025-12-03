Browns Fan Going Viral For Lashing Out About Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns took a step back last week in a dismal 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped the Browns to 3-9 and solidified yet another losing season. The offense wasn’t able to get on the same page following an exciting win over the Las Vegas Raiders the previous week, but there is hope that things will turn around on Sunday with a matchup against the disastrous 1-11 Tennessee Titans on the schedule.

While Sanders had another up-and-down performance, one would expect from a rookie, there was a sideline incident that has raised a bit of concern.

Sanders and No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy got into it a bit on the sideline, but both have clarified that everything is fine and it was just normal frustration spilling over after another lackluster offensive output.

One diehard Sanders fan went viral after the Jeudy/Sanders spat after she called out Jeudy for his perceived lack of effort.

The fan, named Jackie from Virginia, called in to The Rich Eisen Show to expound upon her rant.

“This guy Jerry had the nerve to get in Shedeur’s face. Dude you couldn’t catch a ball if I super glued it to your hand. Let’s just call it like we see it. He cannot hold onto a ball.”

🔥 Shedeur. Aunty Jackie Fully Supports #12. Unleashes on Jerry 😭 "This guy Jerry had the nerve to get in Shedeur's face. Dude you couldn't catch a ball if I super glued it to your hand. Let's just call it like we see it. He cannot hold onto a ball" https://t.co/6jjTSdXfvw pic.twitter.com/Hg2xBhjwmh — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) December 3, 2025

She isn’t the first Browns fan to get frustrated with Jeudy this season, as he has taken a major step back following his breakout campaign last year. Jeudy has just 35 catches for 421 yards and a touchdown this season.

It surely hasn’t been easy having so many different quarterbacks during his Browns tenure so far, but Jeudy has to be better.

Sanders has made his fair share of mistakes as well, but these two need to get on the same page for the benefit of this franchise.

