Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Browns May Want To Consider Moving On From Jerry Jeudy

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice when they traded for Jerry Jeudy last season. They took an even bigger chance when they signed him to a contract extension before he played a single snap for the team, as if they hadn’t learned anything from the Deshaun Watson debacle.

Jeudy was a non-factor early in 2024, but broke out later with Jameis Winston at the helm. Notably, the bulk of his production came in a loss to his former team, the Denver Broncos, and his overall numbers were impressive by the end of the year.

This season, however, he’s been a major liability. From miscommunications, penalties, drops, and temper tantrums on the sidelines, Jeudy has been the most disappointing player on the team by a significant margin.

That was evident again in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as Mac Blank shared on X.

“Ironic Jerry Jeudy was the one crashing out on Sunday considering his foolish illegal shift. Couldn’t wait the extra second for everyone to get set & costed his team 5yds knocking them out of FG range,” Blank posted on X.

Browns May Be Better Off Moving On From Jeudy

Jeudy has all the talent in the world. He was a first-round pick for a reason.

However, there were also many reasons why his former team gladly agreed to part ways with him before his rookie deal expired. He doesn’t take coaching or criticism well, and he may have been just a one-year wonder for this team.

The Browns would be wise to move him and make him someone else’s problem.

The only issue there is that he might not gauge much trade value around the league, especially given how much money the Browns agreed to pay him in his contract extension.

Browns Nation