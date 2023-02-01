Browns Fan Has A Buccaneers WR In Mind

After Tom Brady retired from the league this morning, it caused a gigantic ripple effect across the league.

Although this doesn’t have a direct impact on the Cleveland Browns, one fan has wondered if the Tampa Buccaneers will be getting rid of any of their pass-catchers.

With Brady retiring, I wonder if the Bucs now will be more willing to move some pieces of their roster If so I will take Chris Godwin to the Browns in a heartbeat — John (@JohnHillbery) February 1, 2023

Will Chris Godwin be available in the offseason?

The Browns need a third wide receiver, and Godwin could fill in nicely.

Currently, the team has Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones under contract but could look to a veteran player like Godwin to make an instant impact on their receiving corps.

Deshaun Watson underwhelmed expectations in this first season, even though he didn’t have a lot of time to prepare with his new pass-catchers on a new team.

With a full offseason, training camp, and preseason, the hope for the Browns is that Watson can get back to MVP-caliber form again.

Adding Godwin could be instrumental to their success.

Not only is Godwin a veteran receiver, but he is incredibly reliable as well.

In 2021 and 2022, Godwin had 104 and 98 receptions, respectively.

He was trusted by Brady, and, due to his experience in the league, he would likely establish a quick connection with Watson as well.

Whether it’s Godwin or another receiver, the Browns will need help this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals are only getting better, and, although they are in contract talks with him, Lamar Jackson should be back for the Baltimore Ravens next year.

The AFC North should be a dogfight, and the Browns can use all of the help they can get.