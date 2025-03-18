Browns Fan Is Already Showing Off Shedeur Sanders Jersey

Rumors continue to gain momentum as the Cleveland Browns appear to have genuine interest in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The connections extend beyond typical NFL Draft speculation, with tangible links forming between Sanders and the organization.

While the Browns’ plans remain somewhat unclear, their attention toward the Colorado quarterback has become increasingly evident.

The excitement isn’t limited to team headquarters, as fans are already embracing the possibility.

One enthusiastic Browns supporter, Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan, has taken the bold step of acquiring a Sanders jersey well ahead of any official move.

“Proud owner of the first Shedeur Sanders jersey in the city!” Peterlin wrote on X, with colleague Darly Ruiter adding, “Have to admire the commitment to the bit …”

The Browns face numerous decisions before finalizing next season’s roster.

They surely recognize the growing enthusiasm surrounding Sanders, with a fan base eager to root for a quarterback who can generate excitement and restore confidence in the competitive outlook.

Sanders’ draft stock takes on particular relevance when viewed through Cleveland’s specific needs.

The Browns have consistently emphasized decision-making as a crucial trait in their quarterback evaluations, an area where Sanders naturally excels.

Moreover, Sanders has long been a Browns supporter, even showing loyalty through his gaming preferences.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland is in position to select him, with Cam Ward expected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans or a team that trades up for him.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Sanders’ connection to Cleveland transforms from rumor to reality.

