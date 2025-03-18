Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Deshaun Watson Shares Hype Video On Social Media About His Rehab

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns announced shortly after the 2024 NFL season ended that quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a setback to his original Achilles injury, sidelining him for the majority of the upcoming campaign.

Watson’s setback required a second surgery, and he spent time during the rehab process away from the Browns’ facility.

A recent video he shared suggests he’s returning to Berea for part of his rehab.

Watson shared a 90-second social media video from his recent workout sessions, hyping up what he’s doing to get ready for the upcoming season.

The video showcases the different exercises that Watson is doing at the Browns’ facility to stay in shape.

Watson can be seen wearing a boot throughout the video, revealing that his injury continues to require a protective cover to prevent further issues.

He spoke multiple times in the video about the emotions he’s experienced throughout this rehab process.

The quarterback also spoke about the criticism he’s heard about his time in Cleveland, noting that he did not “take it personally.”

“As humans, we kind of take other people’s opinions personally. It goes back to people don’t understand what they don’t know,” Watson said.

With Watson out for the majority of the season, the Browns need to find a starter for the 2025 season.

Cleveland made one move to potentially fill the role, trading for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett earlier this month.

The Browns could also address this need in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting a quarterback prospect that the organization will develop into a full-time starter.

Browns Nation