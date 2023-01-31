Browns Fan Shares Shocking Post-1999 Stat

Ever since the current iteration of the Cleveland Browns was founded in 1999, the franchise has struggled mightily.

The Browns have made the playoffs only twice since then, and they have had something of a game of musical chairs at the quarterback position.

In fact, one Browns fan revealed that the team would need to go undefeated for the next several years just to have a .500 record since 1999.

The Cleveland Browns would need to win every game until week 13 of the 2030 season to get to .500 since 1999. We deserve better. #Browns — 4-Orange (@land_browns) January 30, 2023

The good news is that over the last few years, Cleveland has done a fine job of drafting and developing players.

The process started in 2017 by taking pass rusher Myles Garrett with the top pick in the draft, and he has mostly lived up to expectations since then.

Then came the 2018 draft, which yielded the talented but mercurial quarterback Baker Mayfield, standout cornerback Denzel Ward, and star running back Nick Chubb.

Perhaps the final pieces came last offseason with the trade for Deshaun Watson, one which was criticized by many fans because of his sexual misconduct allegations, as well as the acquisition of perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Although the Browns never really showed it this season, they have what looks like a legitimate playoff roster for 2023, and one that has the ability to make some noise there.

Defense, however, has been a problem, and with a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz, fans are hoping that the team’s stars on that side of the ball will be maximized next time around.

One or two more pieces may be needed to make a real run at the franchise’s first Super Bowl, but it looks like the Browns are finally headed in the right direction.