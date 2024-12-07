Browns Fan Sounds Off About The State Of The Team

Even though there hasn’t always been much to cheer for, the Cleveland Browns fanbase is generally regarded as one of the most passionate in the NFL.

These fans are typically loyal to the team through the highs and lows, even when it is difficult.

As most fans do coming into a new season, there was some optimism for this year’s Browns among the fanbase.

Deshaun Watson is a former MVP candidate, and if he could play similarly to how he did with the Houston Texans, things could have been great for this team in 2024.

However, Watson’s performances to start the year left something to be desired, and when the team had already dug themselves a hole, record-wise, he suffered a season-ending injury, seemingly putting a dagger in their playoff chances.

This is just one example of the many frustrations that Browns fans share, and most are not afraid to let their feelings be known.

A Browns fan named Becky is a recent example of that, airing out her grievances on “The Hanford Dixon Show.”

“Every year, we get tired of it. It’s always a fight,” Becky said.

Becky, a Browns Backers leader, is fed up with the #Browns "Every year, we get tired of it. It's always a fight." 😂 pic.twitter.com/dxQzUK98UE — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) December 7, 2024

Becky is just one fan who has experienced the roller coaster of being a Browns fan, seemingly worn down by what she’s seen throughout this season.

With any luck, the Browns will make several roster decisions in the offseason that give them a better chance of contending in 2025, once again giving fans hope for better success in the future.

