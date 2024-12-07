Browns Nation

Saturday, December 7, 2024
Browns Fan Sounds Off About The State Of The Team

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Fans cheer as Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Even though there hasn’t always been much to cheer for, the Cleveland Browns fanbase is generally regarded as one of the most passionate in the NFL.

These fans are typically loyal to the team through the highs and lows, even when it is difficult.

As most fans do coming into a new season, there was some optimism for this year’s Browns among the fanbase.

Deshaun Watson is a former MVP candidate, and if he could play similarly to how he did with the Houston Texans, things could have been great for this team in 2024.

However, Watson’s performances to start the year left something to be desired, and when the team had already dug themselves a hole, record-wise, he suffered a season-ending injury, seemingly putting a dagger in their playoff chances.

This is just one example of the many frustrations that Browns fans share, and most are not afraid to let their feelings be known.

A Browns fan named Becky is a recent example of that, airing out her grievances on “The Hanford Dixon Show.”

“Every year, we get tired of it. It’s always a fight,” Becky said.

Becky is just one fan who has experienced the roller coaster of being a Browns fan, seemingly worn down by what she’s seen throughout this season.

With any luck, the Browns will make several roster decisions in the offseason that give them a better chance of contending in 2025, once again giving fans hope for better success in the future.

Browns Nation