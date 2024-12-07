Browns Nation

Saturday, December 7, 2024
Ryan Clark Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Jameis Winston

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Ryan Clark, ESPN analyst, looks on before the New York Jets take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have experienced their share of struggles throughout the past decade.

One of their biggest points of contention has been the quarterback position, as they haven’t seemed to be able to find someone consistent under center.

Deshaun Watson’s signing wasn’t as highly regarded given the amount of the contract and his off-field issues, but some fans held on to the hope that he could play similarly to when he was an MVP front-runner.

He hasn’t gotten back to that place, and now that he’s injured, Watson isn’t able to help the team on the field at all.

Jameis Winston has stepped in relief, a player who also has a rocky history in the league.

Winston has been a part of some incredible wins throughout his tenure, but with a propensity to throw interceptions, he has also been a part of some heartbreaking losses.

Despite his history, Ryan Clark recently appeared on the “Pivot Podcast,” talking about how he likes that Winston is on the Browns.

“I don’t know if Jameis is right for every team, but he’s right for this team,” Clark said.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns do at quarterback next year, especially with Watson coming off a major injury.

They could stick with Winston as a relatively inexpensive veteran option, potentially finding a rookie in the draft to learn under him.

Browns Nation