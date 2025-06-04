Browns Fans Are Divided Over Controversial Baker Mayfield Claim

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade Baker Mayfield continues to divide their fanbase years after the move.

Some supporters still feel the sting of watching their former first overall pick succeed elsewhere while the team struggles with the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade.

However, not everyone believes the move warrants the criticism it receives.

Analyst Marcus Mosher recently challenged that perspective, suggesting the decision wasn’t as shortsighted as many claim.

“The Deshaun Watson trade was bad all the way around. But Baker Mayfield was a very average QB in Cleveland and then bounced around the league. And I still don’t think he’s a top-10 QB in the league, so it’s not like they missed out on a true franchise-changing QB,” Mosher wrote.

Browns fans had many opinions about this.

“Mayfield was not average. He was possibly the best QB since Kosar or Sipe. He had one season where he was a medical disaster and would not come out of the games. Even that season if you look at his stats before the injuries he was a top QB. Then there are the lost draft picks!” one fan wrote. “I agree with everything ur saying and it’s obvious that the maturation of Mayfield was key to his turnaround, but I would bet his presence on the ‘23 team would’ve been very interesting to see play out. But yes, not a tier 1 QB, but the ‘23 team never needed that,” another fan said. “He’s still exactly what he was in Cleveland; good enough to win you *a* playoff game, but past that, remains to be seen. Happy for his success in Tampa but no love lost on either side,” another fan commented. “Baker Mayfield won a playoff game in Pittsburgh without his head coach, and almost took the Browns to the Super Bowl that year. He set the rookie record for touchdowns in a 13 game run. Baker was awesome in Cleveland. The media chased Baker away,” another fan said.

The frustration runs deeper than simple regret. Browns fans watched Mayfield guide their team to the playoffs while still playing on his rookie contract.

That combination of playoff success and cost-effective quarterback play represents exactly what franchise-building dreams are made of, yet Cleveland chose a different path.

Mayfield has certainly found his footing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The question remains whether Mayfield would have reached this level had he remained in Cleveland. His brief tenures with Carolina and Los Angeles in 2022 produced mixed results at best.

While he’s now turning heads in Tampa Bay, the debate continues over whether Cleveland’s environment limited his potential or if finding the right system was simply what unlocked this version of the quarterback.

