Browns Get Major Update On Key Defender

The Cleveland Browns continue their search for consistent pass rush production beyond Myles Garrett, and one player could emerge as a critical piece in 2025.

Alex Wright enters his fourth NFL season with serious potential that has yet to fully materialize on the field.

A torn triceps cut Wright’s 2024 campaign short after just four games, but his recent return to practice signals encouraging progress in his recovery.

“Alex Wright back at practice for the second week of OTAs,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared.

Alex Wright back at practice for the second week of OTAs pic.twitter.com/y06XjrgULj — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 3, 2025

Wright managed only eight tackles and one sack in his limited 2024 appearances. However, his 2023 production painted a different picture entirely.

That season, he recorded 25 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles while playing 38% of Cleveland’s defensive snaps across 16 games.

The Browns selected Wright in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft for good reason.

At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, he possesses the size and athleticism that defensive coordinators covet in edge rushers.

Cleveland’s defensive line rotation has shifted significantly with Za’Darius Smith no longer on the roster.

This departure creates an opening for Wright to expand his role beyond the pass rush specialist duties he has primarily handled.

His combination of size, speed, and raw athletic ability makes him a legitimate candidate to start opposite Garrett.

Wright’s health will determine everything moving forward.

If he can avoid the injury issues that have plagued recent seasons, the Browns may have found their complementary pass rusher. His participation in individual drills during OTAs represents the first step toward realizing that potential in 2025.

NEXT:

Dawand Jones Takes Big Step Forward In Browns' OTAs