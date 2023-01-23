Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Fans Celebrate A Special Birthday

Browns Fans Celebrate A Special Birthday

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Today, fans of the Cleveland Browns will join in the celebration of the birthday of one of their most beloved former players.

Today is Phil Dawson‘s birthday.

Many Browns fans will remember Dawson’s impact on the team, considering that he was the team’s kicker for 14 seasons.

Although Dawson ended up spending a few seasons as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, he ultimately signed a one-day contract in 2019 with the Browns, where he retired.

Dawson holds the Browns’ all-time record for most consecutive field goals made, along with the most field goals made in a single game.

An additional fun fact about Dawson is that there is actually an NFL rule that is attributed to him.

In 2007, Dawson hit a kick that went through the goalposts but hit the curved part of the support for the goalpost, which caused the ball to come back through the uprights.

This strange circumstance was originally called no-good by the officials, who, after convening for several moments, decided to give Dawson credit for the kick, considering that he did make the kick.

Prior to the 2008 season, the NFL tightened up its kicking rules and allowed the ability to review kicks, should the opportunity present itself.

This kick put the game between the Browns and Baltimore Ravens into overtime, where the Browns won on yet another Dawson field goal.

Dawson has certainly made a big impact on the Browns organization and has even made a lasting mark in the NFL rulebook.

Happy birthday, Phil!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns players enter the stadium before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players The Team Needs To Re-Sign This Offseason

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) on the field during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Is It Time For The Browns To Move On From Greedy Williams?

1 day ago

Mike Priefer

Did The Browns Make The Right Choice In Retaining Mike Priefer?

1 day ago

Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime.

Peyton Hillis Discharged From Pensacola Hospital

1 day ago

NFL logo on floor

2 Offensive Free Agents That Could Interest The Browns

2 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Should The Browns Explore A DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

2 days ago

Darrel Williams #24 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Tomlinson #94 during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

3 Potential Free Agent DL Jim Schwartz May Target

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea smiles during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jets Complete Interview With Browns Assistant Coach

3 days ago

Head coach Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Carindals defeated the Lions 25-21.

2 Browns Players Who Will Thrive Under Jim Schwartz

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan looks on during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bill Callahan Makes A Decision On His Future In Cleveland

3 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat In 2023?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/20/23)

3 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Jim Schwartz Has a Clear Message For Browns Fans

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/19/23)

4 days ago

3 Browns Players Who Could Be Cap Casualties In 2023

5 days ago

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6.

3 Things To Know About New Browns DC Jim Schwartz

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/18/23)

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Best Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

6 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Worst Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

6 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

6 days ago

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a one handed catch ahead of Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Exceeded Expectations In 2022

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/17/23)

6 days ago

Browns Uniforms

Report: Browns Could Name New DC Tuesday

7 days ago

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets reacts after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3 Under The Radar Free Agents The Browns Should Pursue

7 days ago

2 Browns Players The Team Needs To Re-Sign This Offseason

No more pages to load