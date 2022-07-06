Browns Nation

Browns Fans Continue To Get Excited For Cade York

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

During the Fourth of July, a Cleveland Browns fan commemorated the career of legendary placekicker Phil Dawson.

Aside from making the most field goal conversions in team history, he is also second in total points and has the most conversions from over 50 yards.

In 14 seasons with the Browns, Dawson became a two-time Second-Team All-Pro and one-time Pro Bowler.

He also converted 305 total field goals for the squad, most of which were completed during unfavorable weather conditions.

But ever since he left the team after the 2012 season, the Browns have struggled to find someone who is as steady as him.

They’ve tried Billy Cundiff, Garrett Hartley, Travis Coons, and Cody Parkey to replace the legend.

The Browns also brought in Zane Gonzalez, Greg Joseph, Austin Seibert, and Chase McLaughlin but to no avail.

In the upcoming season, Cleveland will be having their ninth place kicker in the last ten seasons.

This time, it looks like Cade York is Dawson’s second coming.

York effortlessly converted this field goal from a long distance and his power shows that he can easily make those tries from further back.

It remains to be seen if he will be as steady and reliable during pressure-packed moments.

Still, it looks like the Browns finally made the right choice at this important position.

 

York Knows How To Deliver

He played three seasons for the LSU Tigers and became a Second-Team All-American in 2020.

In the same year, he was also a part of the First-Team All-SEC.

York also won a national championship with the Tigers in 2019, a year wherein he became All-SEC Freshman and Second Team All-SEC.

In his final year at Baton Rouge, York converted 15 of 18 field goals and was successful in all 39 point-after tries.

Those accomplishments were enough for the Browns to select him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While his professional career is about to start, he already has the huge responsibility of keeping the Browns in the game with his kicks.

