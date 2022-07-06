NFL Insider Shuts Down A New Baker Mayfield Report

It’s difficult to determine the real score between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The relationship between the two parties seems to be beyond repair after the team traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract.

The team and the former Heisman Trophy winner have fallen apart so far that the Browns will go with Jacoby Brissett if ever Watson will be suspended.

Meanwhile, they have been trying to trade Mayfield but to no avail.

The Carolina Panthers initially showed interest but ended any potential trades after selecting Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

On the other hand, there have been reports saying that the Seattle Seahawks are highly interested in Mayfield.

However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed during his recent appearance at The Pat McAfee Show that Seattle was never interested in trading for the former Oklahoma standout.

But CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson was quick in debunking Rapoport by posting this tweet.

In response to Pro Football Talk’s post regarding the matter, Anderson said, “This is inaccurate. Though I can see why it may be necessary to float this now: 1.) In case the Seahawks don’t get Baker Mayfield. 2.) Because if #1 happens, it helps to manage the path ahead with their current situation. 3.) They still trying to figure out how I know/ heard !”

Which Is Which Regarding Mayfield?

Even if he is still under contract with the team, the Browns are really stern in not allowing Mayfield to start.

But the situation will be awkward if they fail to trade him to another squad.

He will be an expensive backup quarterback with an $18.8 million salary in 2022.

However, Anderson has a point by speculating that the Seahawks had a hand in releasing this information to save face in case they can’t get Mayfield.

It’s a subtle way of telling their fans that they would have to settle for Drew Lock and Geno Smith competing for the starting role.