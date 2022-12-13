Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning’s MNF Belichick-Modell Story

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning’s MNF Belichick-Modell Story

By

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

 

Cleveland Browns fans were treated to a story on the Manningcast of Monday Night Football that certainly made them smile.

It has not been a good week for the Browns so this story is worth retelling and deriving a little enjoyment from.

 

What Manning Shared

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had journalist and lifelong New England Patriots fan Bill Simmons on as their guest in the first half of the game.

In the course of the conversation, Peyton told the story of how he played for Bill Belichick in the 1998 Pro Bowl.

He shared how Belichick selected Baltimore Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware for the Pro Bowl with some ulterior motives.

 

Belichick’s Ulterior Motives

Boulware was due an additional $1 million in incentive pay if he made the Pro Bowl.

Belichick, as Manning described, picked Boulware so that Ravens owner Art Modell would have to pay out the incentive money.

Manning said:

“One time, he picked Peter Boulware because he knew (then-Ravens owner) Art Modell would have to pay Boulware a $1 million bonus if Boulware made the Pro Bowl. Belichick hated Modell.”

 

Browns Fans Understand 

Modell is not liked in Cleveland either.

His decision to move the Browns to Baltimore still irritates Browns fans 20+ years later, and every time Modell is passed over for Hall of Fame consideration, there is a collective sigh of relief in Cleveland.

Belichick was also jilted in that move.

He was the head coach of the Browns at that time, and Modell assured him that he would move with the team.

Belichick was fired a week after the move was announced, and clearly, he never forgot that.

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

27 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

12 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

15 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

15 hours ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

20 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

2 days ago

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

2 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Had A Great Reaction To Baker Mayfield's Rams Win

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Comments On His Week 14 Status

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Have Packages For Brissett On Sunday?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/10/22)

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Has A Good Feeling About Bengals Game

4 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Joe Woods Comments On Browns' Record Against Bengals

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/9/22)

4 days ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns reacts while returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Video Show Hilarious Moment Between Tony Fields II And His Dad

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Nick Chubb Is Named A Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

5 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Odds Don't Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday's Browns Matchup

5 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a punt in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New Browns WR Had An Interesting Stat In College

5 days ago

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

No more pages to load