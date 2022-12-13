Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning’s MNF Belichick-Modell Story

Cleveland Browns fans were treated to a story on the Manningcast of Monday Night Football that certainly made them smile.

It has not been a good week for the Browns so this story is worth retelling and deriving a little enjoyment from.

What Manning Shared

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had journalist and lifelong New England Patriots fan Bill Simmons on as their guest in the first half of the game.

In the course of the conversation, Peyton told the story of how he played for Bill Belichick in the 1998 Pro Bowl.

He shared how Belichick selected Baltimore Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware for the Pro Bowl with some ulterior motives.

Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick hated Art Modell so much that he once added Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team to force Modell to pay Boulware's Pro Bowl bonus. https://t.co/zeGu1hwa2F — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 13, 2022

Belichick’s Ulterior Motives

Boulware was due an additional $1 million in incentive pay if he made the Pro Bowl.

Belichick, as Manning described, picked Boulware so that Ravens owner Art Modell would have to pay out the incentive money.

Manning said:

“One time, he picked Peter Boulware because he knew (then-Ravens owner) Art Modell would have to pay Boulware a $1 million bonus if Boulware made the Pro Bowl. Belichick hated Modell.”

Browns Fans Understand

Modell is not liked in Cleveland either.

His decision to move the Browns to Baltimore still irritates Browns fans 20+ years later, and every time Modell is passed over for Hall of Fame consideration, there is a collective sigh of relief in Cleveland.

Browns fans can once again breathe easy about former team owner Art Modell getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. https://t.co/AOPR5E1BlX — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 27, 2022

Belichick was also jilted in that move.

He was the head coach of the Browns at that time, and Modell assured him that he would move with the team.

Belichick was fired a week after the move was announced, and clearly, he never forgot that.