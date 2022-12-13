Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

Adding to the already bleak injury news that has plagued the Cleveland Browns linebackers’ room in 2022 is the latest reporting by Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot reported on Monday night that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah‘s injury could be serious enough to land him on injured reserve.

The indications are that at a minimum, he will miss playing time.

Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson provided best chance to beat #Bengals; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) could miss multiple weeks and possibly land on IR; Lamar Jackson & Tyler Huntley not ruled out for Saturday: #Browns takeaways https://t.co/VG1uLcrrk6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 13, 2022

The Latest On JOK

Cabot’s reporting confirms “vibes” that Noah Weiskopf was getting on Monday about the severity of Owusu-Koramoah’s injury.

The vibe I was getting today was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s foot injury could be a pretty serious one causing him to miss some time. Now, MKC reporting he could miss multiple weeks and maybe land on IR. Not looking good for the young LB, but now we wait for final testing. #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 13, 2022

All that we know right now is that he was carted off the field at the end of Sunday’s game and was walking with a noticeable limp on the left side.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field after the game and is limping around in the locker room. #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 11, 2022

JOK limped into the #Browns locker room just now after getting a ride on the cart, looked like he was favoring his left side — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 11, 2022

At Monday’s press conference, Coach Stefanski stated he was waiting for additional test results.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) still getting tests. Status unclear. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 12, 2022

Could Browns Reunite With Former LB?

Because JOK could be the fourth linebacker lost this season (Anthony Walker, Jr., Jacob Phillips, and Sione Takitaki), the Browns could be in the market for outside linebacker help.

Could they be reunited with a former player released on Monday?

The #Titans have released veteran LB Joe Schobert. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2022

Joe Schobert was with the Browns from 2016-2019; he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

He was released by the Titans on Monday after appearing in 6 games (starting in 1 of those games) and recording 12 solo tackles and 1 forced fumble.

Since leaving the Browns, the 29-year-old has bounced around.

He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans.

Both JOK’s injury and Schobert’s sudden availability are stories to keep an eye on during this short week for the Browns.