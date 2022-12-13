Browns Nation

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Adding to the already bleak injury news that has plagued the Cleveland Browns linebackers’ room in 2022 is the latest reporting by Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot reported on Monday night that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah‘s injury could be serious enough to land him on injured reserve.

The indications are that at a minimum, he will miss playing time.

 

The Latest On JOK

Cabot’s reporting confirms “vibes” that Noah Weiskopf was getting on Monday about the severity of Owusu-Koramoah’s injury.

All that we know right now is that he was carted off the field at the end of Sunday’s game and was walking with a noticeable limp on the left side.

At Monday’s press conference, Coach Stefanski stated he was waiting for additional test results.

 

Could Browns Reunite With Former LB?

Because JOK could be the fourth linebacker lost this season (Anthony Walker, Jr., Jacob Phillips, and Sione Takitaki), the Browns could be in the market for outside linebacker help.

Could they be reunited with a former player released on Monday?

Joe Schobert was with the Browns from 2016-2019; he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

He was released by the Titans on Monday after appearing in 6 games (starting in 1 of those games) and recording 12 solo tackles and 1 forced fumble.

Since leaving the Browns, the 29-year-old has bounced around.

He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans.

Both JOK’s injury and Schobert’s sudden availability are stories to keep an eye on during this short week for the Browns.

