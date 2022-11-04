Browns Nation

Browns Fans Have A Deshaun Watson Countdown In Place

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For some Cleveland Browns‘ fans, they are waiting to see Deshaun Watson make his debut with the team.

With Watson set to make his return on December 4th, one fan has started a countdown.

So who is this fan with this Deshaun Watson countdown in place?

 

Nick Pedone Is Counting Down The Time Until Watson Returns

With one month til Watson’s return, Nick Pedone went to Twitter to make a post over his imminent return.

While Watson is serving an 11-game suspension, Pedone is ready for him to get his first start in a Browns’ jersey.

However, not every fan agrees with Pedone with the countdown to his return.

Some fans will give up on the franchise the day he starts against the Houston Texans.

To these “fans,” the things Watson has done are more powerful than the Browns’ franchise itself.

 

Watson’s Off-Field Antics Have Divided Fans

The many sexual misconduct accusations against Watson is what landed him in hot water with fans and the NFL.

While he escaped criminal charges, the NFL suspended him for 11-games.

With those stories about his misdeeds making news every week, it sickened some fans that the Browns traded for him.

However, other fans will look past these misdeeds, as they believe he’s innocent.

Because of him not being on trial for criminal charges, a segment of fans have no gripe with him.

While it’s known Watson did something wrong, it’s him being a free man that’s splitting the fans loyalty to the Browns franchise.

