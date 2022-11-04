Browns Nation

Nick Chubb Gets Massive Praise From His GM

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are blessed to have Nick Chubb in the backfield for them.

With fans clearly behind the star running back, he’s getting some praise from his GM as well.

So what is Andrew Berry saying about his star RB that Browns fans have already said about him?

 

Berry Says Chubb Is “The Best Back In Football”

Pound-for-pound, Chubb is the best RB in football this season.

However, it’s Berry who is now saying this about his star in the Browns’ backfield.

But fans already know how great their running back is, as he is constantly posting amazing numbers each season.

Currently, he’s the top running back in 2022 with rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

While those numbers are great, his yards after contact numbers are amazing.

According to a tweet from Next Gen Stats, Chubb ranks number one in YAC, with 674 yards.

With him having 841 yards rushing, it means he’s putting in a lot of work to escape from defenders.

It’s also why Berry, and the Browns fan base, is so proud of him.

They know how he’s a game-changer when he gets the ball.

When the ball is in his hands, he’s willing to run over anyone getting in his way to gain yards.

While some might think him being this great season from him is something new, he’s been a top-tier RB for years.

However, he’s now getting the praise he is worthy of this season.

If the Browns use him more on offense, he can easily stay on top as the NFL’s best running back in 2022.

