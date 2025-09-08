Browns Fan’s Kicker Name Jersey Is Going Viral

To say that the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find a quarterback would be a massive understatement.

No other team has been through as much as the Browns have to fix those woes in the past three decades.

However, while that history has been well-documented, and there’s even an infamous quarterback name jersey featuring the names of the dozens of signal-callers who have started for the team, it seems like that’s not the only position that haunts this team.

Following Andre Szmyt’s debacle in Week 1, a new jersey with several former kickers’ names went viral on X.

You have heard of the Browns QB jersey, now we have the Browns K jersey 😱 pic.twitter.com/kVczzDyt9p — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 8, 2025

Szmyt was supposed to be a solution after Dustin Hopkins was cut.

Hopkins struggled mightily last season, and after watching his struggles continue in training camp in the preseason, the Browns finally agreed to absorb the dead cap hit and move on from him.

Now, they might want to consider doing the same with their rookie.

Szmyt missed two routine kicks, one extra-point attempt, and a seemingly-automatic field goal.

Those four points ultimately doomed the team in a one-point loss.

He had a chance to put the Browns ahead in the final minutes, but it went wide right.

This has become a familiar problem in Cleveland, and they simply cannot afford for it to snowball.

Kickers tend to struggle even more once they let their woes get into their heads, and while Szmyt might turn out to be good, he should be someone else’s problem and project to fix.

They have to find someone else and maintain a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.

NEXT:

Insider Shares Interesting Update About Quinshon Judkins' Status