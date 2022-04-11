Browns Nation

Browns Fans Pushing For Team To Re-sign Jadeveon Clowney

By

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

While the Cleveland Browns front office is dragging their heels in regards to resigning former pro-bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Browns fans seem very decided on the matter.

Clowney is coming off one of his best seasons in recent years, thanks in part to starring opposite Myles Garrett.

The favorable pairing seems to have put new life into Clowney, as he garnered a total of nine sacks.

Clowney has reached nine sacks just two times previous to this season, once in 2018 when he had nine, and once in 2017 when he had his career-best 9.5.

No matter what the front office is thinking, Browns fans are squarely on the side of resigning Clowney to a contract extension.

And these tweets are just the tip of the iceberg, as there are dozens if not hundreds more just like them.

To say that Browns fans embraced Clowney when he came to us a year ago on an experimental one-year contract is an understatement.

Even Myles Garrett has sounded off that he would like Clowney to stay by his side on the defensive line, stating that he wants the defense to stick together.

The duo of Clowney and Garrett as a one-two punch on either side of the defensive line is one for the ages.

Letting go of one-half of the best defensive end pairing in the NFL would be a travesty, and the Browns would do well to work hard to get Clowney back into a Browns uniform for years to come.

 

What’s the Holdup?

As with most things in the world of sports, the big holdup in re-signing Clowney is likely coming down to money.

The Browns were able to sign the former pro-bowler to a bargain deal of $8 million, as Clowney was coming off the worst two-year stretch of his career.

However, given his performance in 2021, the price will likely be much higher to resign him.

Prior to his struggles that led him to Cleveland on a cheap deal, Clowney had been making in the neighborhood of $15 million per year.

If Cleveland hopes to retain him, they’ll likely have to pay a similar price.

About Jalin Coblentz

I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is the Cleveland Browns.

  1. faylo says

    Yes please!!! We need our Clowney back…I ll be pretty upset to hear his name on Sunday football as he’s sacking our DW

