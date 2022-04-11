Browns Fans Pushing For Team To Re-sign Jadeveon Clowney

While the Cleveland Browns front office is dragging their heels in regards to resigning former pro-bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Browns fans seem very decided on the matter.

Clowney is coming off one of his best seasons in recent years, thanks in part to starring opposite Myles Garrett.

The favorable pairing seems to have put new life into Clowney, as he garnered a total of nine sacks.

Clowney has reached nine sacks just two times previous to this season, once in 2018 when he had nine, and once in 2017 when he had his career-best 9.5.

No matter what the front office is thinking, Browns fans are squarely on the side of resigning Clowney to a contract extension.

Hey @clownejd can you resign back with the #Browns? Thanks — Kentucky Fried Christian (@SouthernDawg_) April 9, 2022

Again I say RESIGN JADEVEON CLOWNEY #Browns — Jacob Roach (@roachizm13) January 9, 2022

Good morning my Cleveland Browns family!! Today is a fantastic day to remind our @Browns to resign @clownejd !! Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are the best DE DUO in football 🔥🔥💪💪😤😤#Browns #brownstwitter pic.twitter.com/zv8YzD3fiX — The_Brownie_Elf (@TheBrownieElf1) March 1, 2022

The Browns finished 3rd in pass rush win rate and Jadeveon Clowney finished 4th. Why would we not resign him?? #Browns @Browns pic.twitter.com/HwwTgIFcAF — Cleveland Clay🔥 (@CLE_CLAY) February 9, 2022

FWIW, Jadeveon Clowney signed his 1-year deal with the #Browns last year on this week – April 14th… pic.twitter.com/OBuuhQvCxt — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 10, 2022

Dear Browns, Nothing would kick off the weekend like reuniting the only pair of #1 overall DEs to ever play together! Sign Jadeveon Clowney today! pic.twitter.com/DaAJ2pSpXy — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 8, 2022

Let’s re-sign Jadeveon Clowney before the NFL Draft please #Browns. pic.twitter.com/mI4VnqRM1J — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) April 9, 2022

And these tweets are just the tip of the iceberg, as there are dozens if not hundreds more just like them.

To say that Browns fans embraced Clowney when he came to us a year ago on an experimental one-year contract is an understatement.

Even Myles Garrett has sounded off that he would like Clowney to stay by his side on the defensive line, stating that he wants the defense to stick together.

The duo of Clowney and Garrett as a one-two punch on either side of the defensive line is one for the ages.

Letting go of one-half of the best defensive end pairing in the NFL would be a travesty, and the Browns would do well to work hard to get Clowney back into a Browns uniform for years to come.

What’s the Holdup?

As with most things in the world of sports, the big holdup in re-signing Clowney is likely coming down to money.

The Browns were able to sign the former pro-bowler to a bargain deal of $8 million, as Clowney was coming off the worst two-year stretch of his career.

However, given his performance in 2021, the price will likely be much higher to resign him.

Prior to his struggles that led him to Cleveland on a cheap deal, Clowney had been making in the neighborhood of $15 million per year.

If Cleveland hopes to retain him, they’ll likely have to pay a similar price.