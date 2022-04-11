Report: Treylon Burks Planning Virtual Visit With Browns

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns need some additional depth at the wide receiver position in 2022.

Acquiring Amari Cooper was an excellent move, but more is needed.

The Browns may now be setting their sights on the NFL Draft at the end of the month.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks had reportedly been planning an in-person visit last week that ultimately did not happen.

Here is the latest on Burks and the Browns.

Virtual Visit Is In Planning Stages

Per Brad Stainbrook, Burks was expected in Cleveland on Friday, but a canceled flight changed those plans.

He has no other free days to make an in-person visit between now and the end of the month so a virtual visit is expected to occur in the next couple of weeks.

Source: WR Treylon Burks and #Browns did not meet on Friday like originally planned due to a flight getting canceled. Burks doesn’t have any open days left to visit, so the plan at this time is to meet virtually. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 10, 2022

Who Is Treylon Burks?

Burks grew up in the small town of Warren, Arkansas.

He turned down offers to play at LSU and Clemson to play closer to home at the University of Arkansas.

Burks is 22 years old and is 6’2″ tall and weighs 225 pounds.

In 2019, he was the top recruit in the state of Arkansas.

He played three seasons at Arkansas.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman described Burks as being confident but mild-mannered.

He added:

“Quiet but can catch anything close to him.”

Other Teams Interested

Burks reportedly visited Tampa Bay and Dallas last week.

Treylon Burks to the Buccaneers or Cowboys? 👀 pic.twitter.com/l08iThXNE6 — PFF (@PFF) April 4, 2022

Given that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a former player and alumnus at Arkansas and that the Cowboys no longer have Amari Cooper, their interest is not surprising.

➕ Brandin Cooks

➕ Treylon Burks The Packers need to get Aaron Rodgers some weapons 🗣 pic.twitter.com/XAYA18AIvv — PFF (@PFF) April 6, 2022

The Green Bay Packers have also been mentioned in light of losing Davante Adams.

He also reportedly visited the New Orleans Saints.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks visited the Saints last week, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 4, 2022

Wide receivers will be coveted in this year’s draft.

If he drops to the second round, the Browns could make a move for him reminiscent of how they got linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in last year’s draft.