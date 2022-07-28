Browns Fans React To Day 1 Of Training Camp

Training camp is now underway for the Cleveland Browns, and although the Deshaun Watson situation continues to hang over the franchise, it is time to look at things that are taking place for the team and to imagine the possibilities once the regular season starts.

No matter what unpleasant things one wants to say about Watson, especially off the field, no one can deny that the Browns have put together one of the most talented teams they’ve had in a long time, at least on paper.

When it comes to the Watson saga, it looks like the team is not allowing it to be a distraction, and it is moving forward as if it’s business as usual.

It looks like head coach Kevin Stefanski is focused on getting Watson acclimated to the team’s offense and his new teammates, but at the same time, Stefanski appears to be preparing for Watson’s probable suspension.

The coach said that QB2 Jacoby Brissett will also get lots of action during camp.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t have much info on QB Deshaun Watson — we have a plan and as more info becomes available, we can change the plan. Stefanski added Watson and Jacoby Brissett will both get a ton of reps, but Stefanski wouldn’t break down snap % details. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) July 27, 2022

Some Browns fans feel very confident about Brissett stepping in for a suspended Watson.

I wouldn't be shocked if 7 was better than 6 looked by the end of the season, and the QB play improves pretty dramatically from the jump. I expect it, really Even before 4 returns — KFunk (@KFunksports) July 28, 2022

But others aren’t looking forward to Brissett being under center as much.

Seeing brissett getting a ton of publicity… makes me feel a bit uneasy cause no team advertises qb2 like we do😭 which means hes likely expected to play — Browns (@brownsfan9521) July 28, 2022

It is not an easy situation to navigate, as Stefanski has two new QBs to integrate into the fabric of the team, but the first thing it needs to do is to shut out all the nasty external noise and totally focus on what needs to get done and on the strong potential that is there when the team is whole.

The Defense Has Lots Of Promise

When defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a new contract to remain with Cleveland, it was seen as a big win for the squad.

With him continuing to line up opposite of Myles Garrett, the Browns’ defense could end up being savage.

Garrett sounded very confident during media interviews on the first day of camp.

“We’ll be as dominant as we want to be,” Garrett said. “We have a lot of talented guys across the board, and I feel like this is probably the most well-rounded we’ve been since I’ve been here.”

There is also a lot of optimism about Grant Delpit, the team’s second-year strong safety, and that he can give the Browns’ secondary a significant lift.

It’s a good thing because if or when Watson gets suspended, the Browns will have to win with defense, as they likely will play more conservatively on offense and take very few risks with throwing the ball deep.

But their fan base seems to be confident about Delpit blossoming in 2022.

Grant Delpit should be #1 https://t.co/pdYabVVF4m — AustinDPL (@DawgPoundLounge) July 26, 2022

Feel like its about to be Grant Delpit SZN. Hoping for a big year from the kid, love the way he plays the game!#Browns — Donald Bonesteel (@Bones5390) July 28, 2022

Grant Delpit been getting a lot of love nationally lately…very positive development for the Cleveland Browns. — Colb (@___Colb___) July 28, 2022

Last season, Cleveland ranked fifth in total yards allowed, and its defense got better as the season went along.

With young players such as Delpit, cornerback Greg Newsome and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continuing to grow and develop, perhaps the Browns have a shot at forging a truly elite defense throughout the 2022 campaign.