Browns Nation News And Notes (7/28/22)

It is Thursday, July 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns training camp is underway.

The first official practice happened on Wednesday.

Training camp happenings are the headlines for Thursday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Inside Practice Video Has Fans Excited

Rain pushed practice indoors, but the video of one play with both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the field together for an offensive play had fans excited.

After all, this has been the plan for years to use both running backs in designed plays, but we have not seen a lot of it.

Maybe 2022 is when we finally will get a healthy dose of the Chubb/Hunt tandem on the field together!

2. JOK Shares His High Aspirations

In his second season, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is expected to build upon a very successful rookie year.

JOK has also given thought to what he wants to do off the field and is thinking about returning to school next offseason to study theology, anthropology, or anatomy, according to Noah Weiskopf.

#Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says he is considering going back to school next offseason to study theology, anthropology and/or anatomy. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 28, 2022

3. Browns QBs

Most of the talk of the offseason has been about trading for Deshaun Watson.

The reality is that the quarterbacks’ room is brand new and full.

There are four: Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Rosen, and Joshua Dobbs.

For those thinking that Brissett and Rosen could be in a competition for QB1 if Watson is suspended, Coach Stefanski put an end to those thoughts on Wednesday when he summarized the QB situation.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski confirmed today that Jacoby Brissett is the backup QB and will be the QB1 if Deshaun Watson becomes unavailable due to a suspension. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 27, 2022

According to Stefanski, Brissett is QB2 and will play in Watson’s place if he is suspended.

4. Thursday Thought

With Myles Garrett in the Madden 99 Club, he has his eyes set on scoring an unprecedented 100.

Myles Garrett wants to be the first person in @EAMaddenNFL history to be rated a 100 overall. #Browns pic.twitter.com/yVV9CuOG60 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 27, 2022

Given all of that, Ashley is wondering how many times Garrett will get drug tested this season.

How many times will @Flash_Garrett be drug tested this season? Get your guesses in now. — Ashley (@TheScoop27) July 27, 2022

There were plenty of interesting answers, but the prevailing opinion is that it will be more if he is shirtless.

Depends on how many times he takes his shirt off!😆 — Bev Ferguson 🅾️🌰 (@bevfergus) July 27, 2022

On that note, Happy Thursday Browns fans!