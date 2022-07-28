Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/28/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, July 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns training camp is underway.

The first official practice happened on Wednesday.

Training camp happenings are the headlines for Thursday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Inside Practice Video Has Fans Excited

Rain pushed practice indoors, but the video of one play with both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the field together for an offensive play had fans excited.

After all, this has been the plan for years to use both running backs in designed plays, but we have not seen a lot of it.

Maybe 2022 is when we finally will get a healthy dose of the Chubb/Hunt tandem on the field together!

 

2. JOK Shares His High Aspirations

In his second season, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is expected to build upon a very successful rookie year.

JOK has also given thought to what he wants to do off the field and is thinking about returning to school next offseason to study theology, anthropology, or anatomy, according to Noah Weiskopf.

 

 

3. Browns QBs

Most of the talk of the offseason has been about trading for Deshaun Watson.

The reality is that the quarterbacks’ room is brand new and full.

There are four: Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Rosen, and Joshua Dobbs.

For those thinking that Brissett and Rosen could be in a competition for QB1 if Watson is suspended, Coach Stefanski put an end to those thoughts on Wednesday when he summarized the QB situation.

According to Stefanski, Brissett is QB2 and will play in Watson’s place if he is suspended.

 

4. Thursday Thought

With Myles Garrett in the Madden 99 Club, he has his eyes set on scoring an unprecedented 100.

Given all of that, Ashley is wondering how many times Garrett will get drug tested this season.

There were plenty of interesting answers, but the prevailing opinion is that it will be more if he is shirtless.

On that note, Happy Thursday Browns fans!

