Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

It seems like every Cleveland Browns win has come at a steep price this season.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Monday on Twitter that the Browns had lost yet another key piece for the entire season.

Apparently, Dawand ‘Big Thanos’ Jones suffered a knee injury in practice last Thursday, and he’ll have to undergo a season-ending injury to repair it, and Cleveland fans had plenty to say about that.

Damn. He was having such a great year. Now we're stuck with James Hudson. Ugh. — Allen (@AllenIn2022) December 11, 2023

Why whenever we win does it feel like we still lose. Every time. Need to hear the status on delpit — Chicken Salad Man (@Kevinsburnerlol) December 11, 2023

that's positive news at this rate… seems like the more we get injured, the more we win lol — Scott Hendricks (@ScottyHike) December 11, 2023

Does Flacco have a fat brother sitting on a couch somewhere? — william omalley (@william58411256) December 11, 2023

Every time we win a game we lose a player — True Keylo (@TrueKeylo) December 11, 2023

Jones was a promising fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, and he was already proving why teams were wrong to let him slip all the way there.

According to Pro Football Focus, the rookie right tackle was the 28th-best graded offensive tackle in the league this season, and the team clearly missed him during Sunday’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

James Hudson III got the nod in his absence, and he’s likely to keep that spot for the remainder of the campaign.

Jones was one of the most promising players in the 2023 draft pool, yet his draft stock took a massive bump during his interviews, as he infamously stated that he actually preferred basketball over football.

From a football and physical standpoint, he’s a borderline perfect prospect, and he played a major role in the success of the Browns’ offensive line this season.

Needless to say, this is going to be a massive blow for Kevin Stefanski’s team, especially considering they’re going to have Joe Flacco at quarterback, and he’s not exactly mobile, so he would have benefited from all the extra time and space an elite right tackle like Jones would have given him, but that’s just the way things have gone for the Browns this season.