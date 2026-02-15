Insider Reveals Big Update On Browns’ DC Search

The Cleveland Browns are moving into a critical phase of their defensive coordinator search, and a new report sheds light on where things stand.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are conducting in-person interviews this weekend as they look to finalize their next defensive play caller. Fowler reported that Houston Texans pass game coordinator Cory Undlin is among the candidates meeting with the team face-to-face.

In addition, Cleveland linebackers coach Jason Tarver and Atlanta Falcons pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg remain firmly in the mix.

“Browns conducting in-person defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, including Texans pass-game coordinator Cory Undlin. Cleveland linebackers coach Jason Tarver and Falcons pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg also remain firmly in the mix,” Fowler wrote.

Browns conducting in-person defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, including Texans pass-game coordinator Cory Undlin. Cleveland linebackers coach Jason Tarver and Falcons pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg also remain firmly in the mix. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 15, 2026

The in-person interviews signal that the search is entering its most important stage. After casting a wide net and evaluating several candidates, the Browns appear to be narrowing their focus to a smaller group of finalists.

Undlin is an intriguing name. He has prior experience as a defensive coordinator and has been part of strong defensive staffs in recent seasons. His work with Houston’s pass defense has drawn attention around the league.

Tarver, meanwhile, represents continuity. As the Browns’ current linebackers coach, he is already familiar with the personnel and culture inside the building. Promoting from within would provide stability for a unit that has undergone changes in recent weeks. It would also ensure that much of the existing defensive system remains intact.

Rutenberg offers another outside perspective. As the Falcons’ pass game coordinator, he has been part of building game plans against modern high-powered offenses. That experience could appeal to a Browns team that wants to remain competitive in a division loaded with strong quarterbacks and explosive passing attacks.

This search comes at a pivotal time for Cleveland. With Todd Monken now in place as head coach, assembling the right staff on defense is essential. The Browns’ defense has shown flashes of dominance in recent years, but consistency has been an issue.

The fact that multiple candidates are still under consideration suggests the organization is being thorough. With in-person interviews underway, a decision could come sooner rather than later.

NEXT:

Draft Expert Has Perfect Pick For Browns At No. 6