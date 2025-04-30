Browns Fans Won’t Like This Nick Chubb Prediction

The Cleveland Browns may have already figured out their running back room for 2025.

With Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson joining the team, there might not be room for Nick Chubb.

Notably, that’s why Tony Rizzo believes his time with the team has likely come to an end.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo stated that he doesn’t see Chubb coming back.

“Nick Chubb isn’t going to be here next year,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo does not think that Nick Chubb will be back with the Browns… How do you feel about that? pic.twitter.com/BY1HOWOb6k — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 30, 2025

While he believes that he can certainly return to his pre-injury form, he doesn’t think it will be in Northeast Ohio.

The Browns haven’t looked too eager to bring Chubb back this season.

They made it loud and clear that they would allow him to explore the free-agent market.

Chubb hasn’t garnered much attention in free agency, although some reports state that he’s inching closer to signing with an NFC North team.

He’s coming off a down season after coming back from a major injury, and given how running backs tend to fall off a cliff once they reach a certain age, it’s easy to understand why some teams would be hesitant to make a run at him.

A perennial fan favorite and definitely one of the greatest players in franchise history, the community is rooting for Chubb to continue his career with the team that drafted him.

Now, it seems like that will be unlikely.

And as much as there’s always a chance that he will come back and finish his career with the team, he will likely have to pursue his next chapter somewhere else.

