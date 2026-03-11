Interesting Stat Emerges About Browns’ New Lineman

When the NFL’s legal tampering period started, it seemed like nobody, whether it be fans or analysts, was prepared for how quickly things were going to move. The first few hours of the window being opened saw many players switch teams, whether it be via trade or free-agent signings.

This window opening tends to spark a flurry of activity around the league, but this year seemed to be extra chaotic. Cleveland Browns fans wanted the team to be aggressive right away, but they didn’t come firing out of the gates.

They waited a bit to get going, but ended up making big changes at critical positions. Notably, the Browns picked up three new offensive linemen, including Elgton Jenkins, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers. Jenkins might not be well known around the league, but as analyst Daniel Oyefusi noted, he is one of the more underrated players at his position.

“As a guard, where Jenkins has played the majority of his snaps in his career, he has a pass block win rate that ranks 10th out of 89 qualifying players since he entered the league in 2019. His run block win rate ranks 17th,” Oyefusi said.

As Oyefusi noted, Jenkins has been a top 10 player in pass-block win-rate since 2019. If that level of play continues, the Browns’ offensive line play will naturally be a lot better than it was in 2025, giving their quarterback more time to make the best decision possible.

Jenkins has also been highly effective in the run game, which should help Quinshon Judkins and the running back room be more efficient and build on the momentum he found during his rookie season.

Adding offensive linemen might not be the flashiest position, but everything on offense starts with the offensive line. If an offensive line is weak, even the best quarterbacks and skill-position players struggle.

