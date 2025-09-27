Insider Reveals What The Future Holds For Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has left much to be desired through three weeks of the 2025 NFL season, but it did just enough to help the team pick up its first win.

The Browns managed to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, a massive accomplishment as they were considered heavy underdogs in the matchup.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins looks like the real deal as he helped steady the offense on the ground while the defense made life difficult for Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The issue now, though, is the state of Cleveland’s offensive line, as they lost starting left tackle Dawand Jones after he suffered knee and hamstring injuries that required season-ending surgery.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Jones will have a chance to return next year.

“Browns left tackle Dawand Jones will have a chance to come back next year and finish what he started this season. It remains to be seen where Jones, under contract through next season at only $1.145 million, will line up when he gets back next season, but the Browns will likely have to be on the lookout for another left tackle of the future. As it was, Jones, who started three games at left tackle last season and fared well, was attempting to replace 2020 No. 10 overall pick Jedrick Wills Jr., whose career here was derailed by injuries,” Cabot wrote.

Losing Jones is a huge blow to the Browns, though it’s good to hear he is expected to be healthy in 2026.

Jones’ absence means players like Cornelius Lucas will need to step up, especially in Week 4 as Cleveland takes on the Detroit Lions.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Fans Need To Face Harsh Reality About Joe Flacco