Browns Free Agent Named Among Top Available

This year’s free agency could be one to remember. The NFL might see some big shakeups from multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns and others. Devin Bush, for example, could be headed to a new location.

In a new list written for the Athletic, Bush was in the top thirty of available free agents in the NFL.

Writing on X, Zac Jackson summed up Bush’s position.

“Devin Bush is in the top 30 and he’s going to get paid handsomely by someone,” Jackson wrote.

Bush has played for the Browns for the last two seasons. Before that, he spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Bush does leave Cleveland, Jackson is right in predicting that he will earn a big payday. It’s just a matter of which team makes a move to sign him. There is speculation that the Dallas Cowboys, with their new defensive coordinator, might attempt to go for Bush, but they wouldn’t be alone.

The fact that Bush could have numerous suitors and is still only in the top thirty is a clear sign of just how strong this year’s free agency class is. In any other year, Bush could be in the top ten.

Bush is entering free agency in a very good position due to his time with the Browns. In many ways, he revitalized his career in Cleveland and is now sought after by multiple teams. He took an increased role with the squad and started to post career-highs because of that.

Just a few years before, there was serious doubt about Bush and what the rest of his career would look like because of an ACL tear that he suffered in 2020. While some people never recover from that, Bush has come back in a huge way and is now on the verge of what may be a major payday.

