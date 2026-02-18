Martin Emerson Posts Encouraging Video Amid Rehab

The Cleveland Browns didn’t get any of M.J. Emerson last season, as he attempted to recover from an Achilles tear that he suffered in training camp before the year even began. But even though he didn’t play last season, the cornerback promised that he’d be back.

According to a new video shared by Emerson on TikTok, he is going to make good on his promise. In the footage, he is seen moving swiftly around a practice field, definitely healed and in much better physical shape.

Beyond that, he sounds motivated and ready to play.

“In that 1 mode only God can stop me,” Emerson wrote.

Emerson might be in better shape and in the right headspace, but there is no guarantee that he will be playing next season. In fact, the Browns might part ways with him before the season even begins.

Free agency is upon the Browns, and they have some choices to make. They need to figure out who they extend new offers to and who they let walk.

If the Browns don’t have faith that Emerson will be the sort of player he once was, they may make moves to fill the void left by him. That means he could return to the team without a place on it. Or, the Browns could choose to let him go entirely.

Injuries like this aren’t bad for players simply because of what they do to their bodies. Teams move on, make new plans, and find different identities when they are forced to, and that may be the case for Emerson.

When he was healthy, he was a reliable player and started in 33 of his 50 games.

Emerson still has many months to go before the start of the new season, and this video is very encouraging.

But the Browns are knee-deep in making decisions for their future, and he could find himself in an awkward position with a team that has moved beyond him.

