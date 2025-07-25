Browns’ Front Office Put On Notice Ahead Of Big Season

National analyst Colin Cowherd recently floated the idea of a potential pairing between Arch Manning and Nick Saban in Cleveland, sparking conversations that have now gained serious momentum locally.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo has issued a direct warning to the Cleveland Browns’ leadership about the mounting pressure facing the organization.

With a new stadium era approaching and the team coming off a disappointing 3-14 season, Rizzo believes General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski are operating under intense scrutiny.

“Everybody’s watching very carefully how this year is gonna end up. I do believe in a couple of things. Number one, I think Jimmy [Haslam] likes Nick Saban. Who doesn’t like Nick Saban? Is it bad for him to like Nick Saban? He also likes Arch Manning, and I wonder if he’s the only one? Let’s connect these dots: You’re going into a new stadium, gotta make a big splash. You want your team to be good. They’ve got four years to get this right. It starts this year. Those of you that think Andrew [Berry] and Kevin [Stefanski] are locks to come back next year, not so fast, my friend,” Rizzo said.

Wait, could the Browns actually try and get Arch Manning and Nick Saban next year??? pic.twitter.com/ip8dML6Nh2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 24, 2025

The Browns have spent the offseason reshaping their roster with high-upside prospects like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and Shedeur Sanders, among others.

Despite adding young talent, the quarterback situation remains unsettled, creating uncertainty about the team’s overall direction.

Rizzo pointed to owner Jimmy Haslam’s connections to the SEC and the Manning family, suggesting these relationships could influence future franchise decisions.

While a Saban-Manning combination remains purely speculative, the underlying message carries weight about Cleveland’s current predicament.

Kevin Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year winner, enters what may be his most scrutinized season.

The franchise faces a narrow window to build a contender, with two first-round picks in the 2026 draft and a new stadium opening soon.

Should the 2025 season disappoint, widespread changes could follow throughout the organization.

