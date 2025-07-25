Browns Undrafted Rookie Continues To Turn Heads In Camp

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves monitoring an unexpected name during training camp as undrafted rookie wide receiver Luke Floriea continues building momentum in Berea.

The former Kent State standout has turned heads since rookie minicamp with consistent performances that suggest he might be more than just a camp body.

A recent video highlighting his route precision and separation ability has amplified the attention surrounding the Mentor High School graduate.

“Luke Floriea continues to show great quickness and burst from the slot,” Cleveland.com’s Lance Reisland shared on X.

Luke Floriea continues to show great quickness and burst from the slot. #Browns pic.twitter.com/q3hH6FdaiG — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) July 24, 2025

Standing at 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds, Floriea lacks the prototypical size NFL teams typically seek at wide receiver.

However, his precise route running and reliable hands have caught the attention of coaches and quarterbacks alike.

His advanced football IQ has made him a favorite target during practice drills.

With David Bell sidelined and Diontae Johnson still working back to full speed, the Browns face uncertainty in their receiver depth beyond Jerry Jeudy.

While Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash project as key contributors, Floriea has emerged as an intriguing wild card in the competition.

His ability to exploit soft coverage and make contested catches has drawn comparisons to fellow Kent State alum Julian Edelman.

The undrafted rookie has shown a knack for finding openings that larger receivers might miss.

Should Floriea maintain his current trajectory through padded practices and preseason action, he could earn consideration for the 53-man roster or secure a practice squad position.

For a team seeking young, dependable talent at the position, his emergence represents a legitimate storyline worth following as camp progresses.

