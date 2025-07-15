Browns’ Front Office Under Fire For QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns find themselves caught in a quarterback controversy that refuses to fade away.

With Baker Mayfield now earning recognition among the top 10 quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season, the organization’s 2022 decision to trade him away has resurfaced as a source of intense scrutiny.

The Browns bet heavily on Deshaun Watson as their franchise solution, but that gamble now faces harsh criticism as the results paint a troubling picture.

Recently, Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily delivered a scathing assessment of the front office’s quarterback evaluation.

“Browns front office were so deadset Baker wasn’t a ‘top 10 QB’ & Watson was the answer. Since then -Back to back division titles, -Back to back 4k passing seasons, -Playoff win over the Eagles. Browns aren’t cursed, they just continue to make really stupid decisions,” Blank wrote.

The contrast between both quarterbacks’ trajectories could not be starker.

Mayfield has transformed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into one of the NFL’s most efficient offensive units, earning widespread praise for his leadership qualities and competitive drive.

His ability to navigate the pocket and make critical throws has reminded many of the flashes he showed during his promising early years in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Watson’s tenure with the Browns has been marked by inconsistency and extended absences.

Since arriving in 2022, he has appeared in just 19 games, battling injuries and struggling to find his rhythm.

His fully guaranteed $230 million contract has become a financial albatross, restricting Cleveland’s salary cap flexibility while drawing increasing criticism from fans and media alike.

Cleveland surrendered three first-round picks to acquire Watson while receiving only a fifth-round selection for Mayfield.

With Mayfield flourishing in Tampa Bay and Watson’s future uncertain, the lopsided nature of these moves has become impossible to ignore.

As the 2025 season approaches, the Browns must confront the lasting consequences of decisions that continue to define their trajectory.

