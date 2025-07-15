Browns Urged To Think Twice About Bold WR Move

The Cleveland Browns could certainly use another pass-catching threat.

They don’t have any proven wide receivers beyond Jerry Jeudy, and even he is a question mark to a degree.

That’s why, with all the buzz surrounding Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders, some think the Browns could and should be interested in trading for the Ohio State product.

Nevertheless, team analyst Max Loeb isn’t so sure.

Talking on the “Honor The Land” podcast, Loeb warned the team against trading for McLaurin, not because he’s not a great player, but because of the financial implications that could come with it:

“The only thing with Terry McLaurin now, it’s really not extending him moving forward—it’s him wanting $30 million per year from Washington with just one year left on his contract. I don’t think there’s a great chance, and if that were to happen, say goodbye to any big free agents you can sign in the next year or two and anybody you want to extend like a Greg Newsome or a Martin Emerson,” Loeb said.

Rumors are swirling about the #Browns potentially trading for Terry McLaurin… But @loebsleads is worried about the Commanders WR wanting $30M+ / Year 😬 pic.twitter.com/df0mas1mOT — Honor The Land (@honortheland) July 13, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe the Commanders will even consider trading McLaurin.

They’re building their team around Jayden Daniels, and getting rid of his best weapon might not be wise or make sense at all.

McLaurin and the Commanders are playing hardball, but it should be just a matter of time before they meet in the middle.

If that’s not the case, then making a run at him would only make sense if the Browns figure out their quarterback situation first.

Otherwise, they would just be paying a lot of money to still win four or five games this season.

McLaurin is an outstanding player who’s worth as much money as he’s currently asking for, and he would certainly give this offense a significant boost.

But given the Browns’ situation and long-term financial outlook, he might just be too pricey for this organization.

