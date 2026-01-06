Browns’ Full 2026 Opponent List Is Set

The regular season is over, and as such, the Cleveland Browns already know who they’re going to face next season. With that in mind, ESPN shared the list of opponents for the upcoming campaign.

Truth be told, it’s actually quite promising:

“Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Raiders; Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Jets, Giants,” ESPN Staff Profile wrote.

Of course, divisional games are always a toss-up, but this team has already proven that it can hold its own against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. As for the Baltimore Ravens, they’ve had some mixed results, but they could also have a new head coach calling the shots next season.

The AFC South shouldn’t be that big of a deal. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans will probably be a playoff-caliber team again next season, but the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans need to make plenty of adjustments, and they should be beatable opponents.

As for the NFC South, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might pose a legitimate threat. The Atlanta Falcons will have a new head coach, the New Orleans Saints will continue in a rebuild, and the Carolina Panthers are inconsistent.

Last but not least, the Browns will face struggling teams like the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders. That’s not to say that the Browns are clearly above all of them – they even lost to the Jets this season – but they’re, at the very least, in the same tier.

The Browns need to make sure that whoever they sign can fix their offense. They must spend most of their resources in revamping the offensive line and giving whoever gets the nod at quarterback a legitimate pass catcher to pair with Harold Fannin Jr.

Also, they must figure out what to do at the quarterback position, as Shedeur Sanders didn’t do enough to prove that he should be the starter, and he will probably compete with Deshaun Watson for the job unless they take someone else in the 2026 NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Wild Stat Emerges About Myles Garrett's Record-Breaking Sack