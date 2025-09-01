2 Key Browns Players Returned To Practice Monday

The Cleveland Browns received positive news on the injury front as they continue preparations for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team has been carefully managing several injuries as Week 1 approaches. Getting healthy bodies back on the field becomes more important with each passing day.

Two key players returned to practice Monday after dealing with knee issues that had sidelined them during recent sessions.

“Browns Ethan Pocic (knee) and TE Blake Whiteheart (knee) back at practice today. Pocic still has the knee brace on,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

#Browns Ethan Pocic (knee) and TE Blake Whiteheart (knee) back at practice today. Pocic still has the knee brace on. LB Mohamoud Diabate (quad) and Mike Hall Jr. (knee) not outside during the early part open to the media. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 1, 2025

Cabot also noted that linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (quad) and Mike Hall Jr. (knee) were not outside during the early portion of practice that was open to the media.

Pocic’s return carries significant weight for Cleveland’s offensive line. The starting center provides leadership and helps stabilize blocking schemes that will be tested early against Cincinnati’s pass rush.

While he still wore a knee brace during Monday’s session, his presence on the field signals progress in his recovery.

Whiteheart adds depth behind David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. at tight end. His experience gives the Browns another reliable option in their passing game and blocking packages.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has expressed confidence that both players could be available for the season opener.

The Browns understand that early-season success often depends on having key contributors healthy and ready.

Cleveland’s injury management will continue to be monitored closely.

The return of Pocic and Whiteheart provides encouraging signs as the team works toward full strength for their division matchup with the Bengals.

