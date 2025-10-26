Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, October 26, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Get Bad News About Carson Schwesinger’s Injury

Browns Get Bad News About Carson Schwesinger’s Injury

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Get Bad News About Carson Schwesinger’s Injury
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8, a stark departure from their competitive showing against the Dolphins just seven days earlier.

Cleveland now enters its bye week with a disappointing 2-6 record after a game that remained competitive through halftime before unraveling completely in the second half.

The Browns trailed just 9-7 at the break, but New England’s offense overwhelmed them after intermission, exposing defensive vulnerabilities that proved costly.

Beyond the lopsided defeat, the Browns face a potentially significant setback with second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger dealing with what appears to be a serious ankle injury.

“Browns LB Carson Schwesinger, one of the best rookies in a stellar class, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport revealed. “He’ll have an MRI, but those are typically 4-6 week injuries. He left the locker room in a boot.”

The UCLA product left the field in the fourth quarter after being rolled up on during a play, visibly struggling to put weight on his leg.

Schwesinger had been performing well before the injury occurred, recording his first interception of the season and contributing five tackles against the Patriots.

The rookie has established himself, without a doubt, wearing the green dot and demonstrating strong situational awareness alongside natural leadership qualities.

His absence would create a noticeable void in the linebacker corps, particularly given his growing role in communicating defensive adjustments and alignments.

The Browns plan to conduct further evaluations on Monday as they begin their bye week.

The timing offers Cleveland an opportunity to assess Schwesinger’s recovery timeline and explore depth options at linebacker.

Losing a key defensive contributor complicates an already challenging season for a team searching for answers heading into the second half.

NEXT:  Browns Have Bigger Problem Developing After Loss To Patriots
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation