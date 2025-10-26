Browns Have Bigger Problem Developing After Loss To Patriots

The Cleveland Browns fell to 2-6 following another disappointing loss to the New England Patriots, extending a troubling pattern that has defined their season.

Offensive struggles continue to plague the team week after week, with no creativity or spark against quality opponents.

The issues are visible to everyone, yet solutions remain elusive. If this trend persists, Cleveland may face a different problem altogether: losing the confidence of their best player, Myles Garrett.

Garrett delivered another stellar outing against New England, yet his visible frustration near the end of the game reflected a star carrying far more than his share of the burden.

A video caught Myles Garrett slamming his helmet to the ground in anger.

Garrett did everything within his power to disrupt New England’s offense at Gillette Stadium, recording five sacks to shatter Cleveland’s single-game franchise record.

His individual brilliance has kept Cleveland competitive in stretches, but even elite defensive performances cannot overcome an offense that consistently stalls.

The performance marked another historic achievement in his already decorated career. His first sack of the afternoon pushed him past Reggie White for the most career sacks before turning 30, a milestone he entered Sunday trailing by just half a sack.

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year entered the game with five sacks and has now extended his streak of double-digit sack seasons to eight consecutive years.

However, his heroics were wasted as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel managed only 156 yards and threw two costly interceptions.

Cleveland’s offense never established any rhythm, and with Garrett’s offseason trade request still lingering in recent memory, the season’s trajectory feels disturbingly familiar.

