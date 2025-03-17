Browns Get Bad News About Pursuit Of Kirk Cousins

Cleveland Browns fans still don’t have a solid answer regarding the team’s plans at quarterback for 2025 and beyond.

The team will most likely pursue a quarterback in the draft if recent reports are correct, but they haven’t made any marquee moves to pursue a high-caliber free agent.

Kirk Cousins’ name has been floated around a lot in recent weeks given his situation with the Atlanta Falcons, as he could be a strong fit in the locker room, also providing some strong on-field performances.

While the Browns might be interested, they might not have an opportunity to acquire him according to Jeremy Fowler’s recent report on SportsCenter.

“I continue to hear that the Falcons are not overly motivated to move Kirk Cousins right now,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported during a Sunday appearance on SportsCenter. “They’re willing to be patient. As one team source told me, ‘What’s the rush? We’ve already locked into $37.5 million in additional guarantees for 2025 moving forward.’

Even though the Falcons gave rookie Michael Penix Jr. plenty of work ahead of Cousins last year, it seems like they want to keep him around, at least for 2025.

As Fowler mentioned, the team is locked into nearly $40 million with Cousins for the 2025 season, so it doesn’t make much sense for them to deal him.

He’d be the most expensive backup in the league if the team does roll with Penix as their starter, but as someone with over a decade of NFL experience, Cousins isn’t exactly a bad backup to have.

The Browns will more than likely have to pivot to someone else, whether it be Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or another player.

Kenny Pickett isn’t likely to be the team’s best option moving forward, so it will be interesting to see what their QB room looks like when the season starts.

