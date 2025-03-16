Bruce Drennan Believes The Browns Recently Made A Bad Decision

The Cleveland Browns have long been a franchise searching for their identity, stuck in an endless cycle of rebuilding and recalibrating.

Even with defensive superstar Myles Garrett anchoring their line, questions linger about the team’s championship potential.

One prominent local voice isn’t mincing words about where he thinks the Browns stand in the AFC hierarchy.

Bruce Drennan recently stirred the pot with his candid assessment of the Browns’ future prospects.

Despite Garrett’s return, Drennan expressed serious doubts about the team’s decision-making and their path to contention.

“The Browns aren’t going to be a contender for, in my opinion, at least three years, probably five. This contract will expire by then. In the meantime, they could have gotten draft picks to rebuild this franchise for the future, where they legitimately could be a Super Bowl contender. They’re not right now or in the immediate future,” Drennan stated.

Would you trade Myles Garrett for good draft picks this year? #DawgPound "His contract will be expired by then, in the meantime they could've gotten draft picks to rebuild this franchise for the future!" –@Bruce_Drennan Presented by https://t.co/WQBzvIwX9Q pic.twitter.com/MPjIzQSLFH — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) March 16, 2025

The outspoken commentator pointed to the Houston Texans as a counterexample, highlighting their rapid ascent with quarterback C.J. Stroud leading them to consecutive playoff appearances.

While imagining the Browns without Garrett seems almost sacrilegious to many fans, Drennan’s perspective raises valid points.

The star defender’s new contract includes a no-trade clause, putting significant leverage in his hands—reminiscent of the fully guaranteed deal given to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Despite Garrett’s dominance throughout his eight seasons in Cleveland, the team has little postseason success to show for it.

Trading him while his value peaked could have potentially netted the draft capital needed to land a franchise quarterback, the missing piece in their championship puzzle.

For Browns fans, this assessment may be tough to swallow, but it speaks to a harsh reality.

Without a true franchise quarterback, the Browns’ Super Bowl aspirations might remain just that—aspirations.

NEXT:

Bill Simmons Warns Browns About Passing On Top QB Prospect