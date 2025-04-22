Browns Held Virtual Meeting With Interesting CB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly land the top cornerback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Taking Travis Hunter at No. 2 won’t only give them the best wide receiver entering the league this season but also the best defensive back.

However, they might not be done addressing that position after getting him.

According to a report by Justin Melo of The Draft Network, they had a virtual meeting with Villanova CB Isas Waxter.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound athlete logged a 10-foot-4 broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Per Melo’s report, he also had a virtual meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, and he attended the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles’ pro days.

Waxter isn’t projected to be taken in most mock drafts, but he has some intriguing tools that make it seem that he will be a solid player at the next level.

He’s got decent size and length to play the position at a pro level, and he has proven that he can hold his own vs. both wide receivers and tight ends.

He usually has an edge when it comes to beating blocks from wide receivers in the running game, and he has shown great hand placement and technique.

Waxter is also athletic and has a quick move to change directions and stay close to the player he’s covering.

Moreover, he’s also willing to get physical and is a very good tackler, especially in the running game.

On the downside, he doesn’t boast high-end speed, and he could get burned at the next level because of that.

He’s also not very polished in zone coverage, and he’s often left scrambling or guessing in those situations.

