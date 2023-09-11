Browns Get Brutal Update On Jack Conklin’s Injury

Andrew Berry reinforced his offensive roster to help Deshaun Watson find his groove in 2023.

That included assuring the return of each starter on the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line.

But the line did not make it through Week 1 intact.

Jack Conklin will need season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tests revealed that Browns’ right tackle Jack Conklin tore his ACL and MCL and will have season-ending surgery, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2023

Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson fell and wound up hitting Conklin’s knee at the worst possible angle.

Conklin was in obvious pain and needed to be carted off the field.

Dawand Jones took his place for the rest of the game.

And an MRI this morning verified the Browns’ worst fears.

Cleveland went with the rookie Jones over third-year tackle James Hudson.

And it appears that will be the plan for Monday night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jedrick Wills remains the left tackle, playing 100% of the snaps Sunday albeit with some rough moments.

Hudson is the only remaining tackle on the roster.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on Dawand Jones: "There are no redshirts in the NFL…you have to be ready." Said Jones has been working hard with coaches to be ready for this moment. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2023

And there is no practice squad player to call up at this point.

Fans can expect Berry to look for reinforcements via other teams’ practice squads.

There is also a handful of veteran free agents available as well.

Meanwhile, Jones will do his best to prepare for 2021 DPOY T.J. Watt.