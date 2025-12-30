Stats Show How 2 Browns Rookies Are Thriving With Each Other

Even with another woeful record, the Cleveland Browns are getting something out of a disappointing season. A stellar rookie class has shown it can provide a high-level foundation of talent for the future.

This is particularly true on offense, where tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been the Browns’ top pass catcher this season. Despite three different starting quarterbacks, Fannin has been consistent throughout.

Most recently, Fannin’s chemistry with Shedeur Sanders has been on display, and stats show how the two Browns rookies are thriving with each other.

“Harold Fannin in Shedeur Sander’s six starts: 44 targets (41% of season total), 28 catches (38%), 309 yards (42%), 4 TDs (66%). Browns fans say ‘If only he had a QB’ as if Fannin isn’t playing like an All-Pro TE with Sanders,” Mac Blank wrote on X.

In the Week 17 upset win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fannin and Sanders connected for the game’s only touchdown on a first-quarter pass. Unfortunately, Fannin reaggravated a groin injury on the play and was unable to continue.

Since Sanders took over as the starter in Week 13, Fannin has had his first 100-yard game (114 yards against the Tennessee Titans) and set his highs in targets (14 against the Chicago Bears) and receptions (eight against the Titans). For the season, he leads the Browns by a wide margin with 72 receptions to go along with 731 yards and six TD catches, numbers that put him among a historic group.

Though the Browns have won just two of Sanders’ starts, the offense has shown a bit more life since he took over after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was injured. The uptick in production could cause the Browns to reconsider their quarterback plans for the future, particularly as they pertain to the 2026 NFL Draft.

With veteran tight end David Njoku becoming a free agent this offseason, Fannin could have an even bigger role next season, no matter who the QB might be.

