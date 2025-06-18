Browns Get Disrespected In CBS Sports’ Top-100 Player Rankings

The Cleveland Browns continue to face a familiar narrative around the league.

While Myles Garrett commands universal respect for his elite pass rushing abilities, the rest of the roster often gets overlooked by national analysts.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco reinforced this perception when he released his NFL Top 100 players for 2025.

Garrett stood as the lone Cleveland representative on the prestigious list, with even standout cornerback Denzel Ward missing the cut despite his consistent performances.

“Garrett had 14 sacks to finish second in the league, but his impact was much more obvious than that number. He is an elite game-wrecker as he turns 30 this year. (Last season: No. 2)” Pete Prisco noted while ranking him 2nd overall on the list.

Garrett’s placement feels justified given his dominant season and consistent ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

His knack for changing games with a single play remains unmatched, making him a cornerstone of Cleveland’s defensive identity.

The Browns recognized this value by adding Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick, giving Garrett a powerful running mate along the defensive line.

However, the Browns have transformed into more than just a one-man show. The organization made aggressive moves to revamp their quarterback room, bringing in veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The backfield received similar attention with the additions of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Cleveland’s roster now features improved depth and balance across multiple positions.

The offensive line has been strengthened, while the defense boasts new talent surrounding their star pass rusher.

Despite CBS Sports’ ranking suggesting otherwise, the Browns have the pieces to emerge as a legitimate playoff contender.

With Garrett anchoring the defense and a revamped supporting cast, Cleveland could surprise skeptics this season.

