Browns Rookie Reportedly Cited For Driving Over 100 MPH

Shedeur Sanders impressed scouts with his college performance at Colorado and has continued building momentum through early offseason workouts.

His pocket presence and mobility offer the Browns another dimension in their quarterback room as he competes alongside fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

That upward trajectory hit a speed bump this week when Sanders found himself dealing with an off-field issue.

According to Fox 8, Sanders was cited for speeding after Strongsville police pulled him over early Tuesday morning on I-71 North.

The stop occurred at 12:24 a.m. on June 17, with officers clocking the rookie quarterback at 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Sanders received a citation for the violation and can either contest the ticket in court or pay the fine.

The incident represents a minor setback as the fifth-round draft pick prepares for what promises to be a competitive summer in Cleveland.

The Browns selected Sanders based on his ability to extend plays with his legs while maintaining accuracy from the pocket.

His arm strength falls short of elite NFL standards, and his release time occasionally invites pressure from opposing defenses.

The transition to professional football will require Sanders to process information faster and make quicker decisions against tighter coverage.

Deep throws that worked in college become more challenging at the NFL level. Defensive backs close windows faster, and the margin for error shrinks considerably.

Sanders must develop patience in reading defenses and wait for favorable matchups rather than forcing throws into coverage.

The speeding citation serves as an early reminder that professional athletes face scrutiny both on and off the field.

Sanders can put this incident behind him by focusing on his preparation and avoiding the distractions that derailed other promising careers.

