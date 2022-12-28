Browns Get Good News For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns have been riddled with injuries on defense for much of 2022.
Now, they get back a key member of the defensive line.
Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice today after missing last game in concussion protocol.
#Browns Jadeveon Clowney out of concussion protocol and back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/PTk5R3Z8Ng
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 28, 2022
Jedrick Wills also did not practice today.
#Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (back) will rest today.
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 28, 2022
Despite the good news on Clowney, he has not had the year that many had hoped for when the Browns re-signed him last year.
He had a very effective game against the Bengals in week 14 (one of the best games of his career), but his overall season totals have been disappointing.
With only 2 sacks on the season, he has not had the impact that he or the Browns expected after registering 9 sacks in 2021.
Last year, Clowney turned down better offers that included multi-year deals to re-sign with the Browns.
With a potential offseason change at defensive coordinator coming and a disappointing year, it will interesting to see if the feelings are mutual on a return.
