Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Has A Clear Message For The Washington Commanders

David Njoku Has A Clear Message For The Washington Commanders

By

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It’s been a tough season for the (6-9) Cleveland Browns.

With them being officially eliminated from the playoffs by the Saints, there are many questions facing the team moving forward.

One of those being how much effort the team will give in the final 2 games.

But, don’t tell that to David Njoku who has made his stance clear on what to expect from the Browns.

Njoku recently talked about it’s tough to reflect on a season of lost opportunity, but nobody is to blame but themselves.

“I have no doubt were going to put our best foot forward and give the Commanders hell,” Njoku said.

Njoku is correct in that they can only blame themselves for a season that got away from them.

With Jacoby Brissett exceeding expectations, the team should have come away with more victories than what they have to show for it.

But, this is a failure on all three levels of the football team that include offense, defense, and special teams.

While most would agree that the defense and special teams underachieved this season, the offense also deserves their fair share of the blame.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jimmy Swartz

Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan base. Whether it was Red Right 88, The Drive, The Fumble, The Move, and whatever we're calling the post-1999 quarterback dilemma, Browns fans just want a winner. When I'm not plugging away in front of the computer, I'm probably watching sports or thinking about sports.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Washington Commanders v New York Giants

Commanders Announce Starting QB Vs. Browns

1 hour ago

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aaron Rodgers Says He Is Rooting For Browns

3 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/28/22)

6 hours ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Players That Could See Increased Playing Time In Final 2 Games

1 day ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

3 Critical Decisions The Browns Need To Make This Offseason

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Next 2 Browns Players In Line For Contract Extensions

1 day ago

Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers defends against Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Was Re-Signing Jack Conklin The Right Move For The Browns?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/27/22)

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To News That Myles Garrett Was Benched

2 days ago

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Who Need Replaced This Offseason

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

3 Coaching Staff Changes That Need To Be Made This Offseason

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

2 Things Fans Should Watch In Browns' Final 2 Games

2 days ago

Kaden Elliss #55 of the New Orleans Saints tackles Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Players The Browns Should Rest In Their Last 2 Games

2 days ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Against Saints

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/26/22)

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/25/22)

3 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Loss To Saints

4 days ago

3 Things We Learned In Browns Loss To Saints

4 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller And His Wife Carly Welcome Their Son

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/24/22)

4 days ago

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Report: Browns And Jack Conklin Agree To Extension

5 days ago

Tight end Josh Hill #89 of the New Orleans Saints blocks defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns Vs. New Orleans Saints Score Predictions

5 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Weather Forecast Wreaking Havoc With Browns-Saints Game

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/23/22)

5 days ago

Commanders Announce Starting QB Vs. Browns

No more pages to load