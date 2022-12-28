David Njoku Has A Clear Message For The Washington Commanders

It’s been a tough season for the (6-9) Cleveland Browns.

With them being officially eliminated from the playoffs by the Saints, there are many questions facing the team moving forward.

One of those being how much effort the team will give in the final 2 games.

But, don’t tell that to David Njoku who has made his stance clear on what to expect from the Browns.

Njoku recently talked about it’s tough to reflect on a season of lost opportunity, but nobody is to blame but themselves.

#Browns David Njoku says they still plan to “give the #Commanders hell” on Sunday in Washington pic.twitter.com/f304zkTvKV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 28, 2022

“I have no doubt were going to put our best foot forward and give the Commanders hell,” Njoku said.

Njoku is correct in that they can only blame themselves for a season that got away from them.

With Jacoby Brissett exceeding expectations, the team should have come away with more victories than what they have to show for it.

But, this is a failure on all three levels of the football team that include offense, defense, and special teams.

While most would agree that the defense and special teams underachieved this season, the offense also deserves their fair share of the blame.